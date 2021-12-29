Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 6,309 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,331,000 after buying an additional 352,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,263,000 after buying an additional 306,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after buying an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,646,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,154,000 after buying an additional 115,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,439,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,217,000 after buying an additional 40,426 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $77.76 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.93.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

