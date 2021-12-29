Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 6,528 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $17,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,069 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,648,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,657 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,477,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,662 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,281 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.63. 244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,560. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

