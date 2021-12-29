Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 27,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of TransDigm Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $629.19. The company had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,620. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $517.37 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $629.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.56.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.72.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,679,885. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.