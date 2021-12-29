Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.3% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $68,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,140. The firm has a market cap of $172.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

