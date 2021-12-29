Chilton Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 172,341 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $9,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

NYSE:AHH traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $15.09. 213,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,200. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 79.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.77. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $15.64.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 336.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.