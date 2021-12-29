Chilton Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $11,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.88.

AVB stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $249.18. 1,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,507. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.84 and a twelve month high of $251.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

