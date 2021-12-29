Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $10.04 Million Stock Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 3.13% of CTO Realty Growth worth $10,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 46,688 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 132,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 87,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 29,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher W. Haga acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $202,748. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of CTO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $60.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 175.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

