Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $12.17 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sun Communities worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $16,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 52.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

NYSE:SUI traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $208.73. 417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.43 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.68.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

