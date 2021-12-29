Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $13.69 Million Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 471,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,424 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Americold Realty Trust worth $13,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,290. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.36, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

