Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $21.24 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,532 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for about 1.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invitation Homes worth $21,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,020. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 99.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $44.75.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

