Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $23.36 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for 1.3% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Welltower worth $23,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 10.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 15.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

Welltower stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.78. 878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,107. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average of $84.40. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 80.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

