Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $36.72 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.1% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $36,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,029,963 shares of company stock worth $341,966,906. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.32. 159,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,958,619. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.81. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $957.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.