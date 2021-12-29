Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $8.63 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $174.99. 8,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $174.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.93.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

