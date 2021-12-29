Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of American Campus Communities worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 87.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.10. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 437.62, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.