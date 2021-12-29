Chilton Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $39.04. 6,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,112. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.59.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

