Chilton Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,693 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 69.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

PXH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.83. 3,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,208. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $24.39.

