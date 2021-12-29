Chilton Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,312,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,787,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 62,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMD traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.80. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,761. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $39.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.