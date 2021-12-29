Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,925 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 1.95% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $13,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after purchasing an additional 571,681 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at $9,376,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at $9,087,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 112.1% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 379,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 200,581 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,217. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLYM. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

