Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 12,532 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,532 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust makes up 1.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Camden Property Trust worth $21,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.94.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.84, for a total value of $5,146,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 129,284 shares of company stock worth $22,393,184. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.02. 557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,596. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.40.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

