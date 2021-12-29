Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 4,555 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.6% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $28,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,797,952. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

