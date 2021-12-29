Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Down 1.5%

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.32. 144,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 271,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

KDNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $735.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 13,190.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 1,215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $17,010,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $96,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $652,981. Corporate insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

