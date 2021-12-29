Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.64. Citizens shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 66,772 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Citizens from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Citizens by 76.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Citizens by 173.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Citizens during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citizens by 17.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Citizens by 76.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

