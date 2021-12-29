City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $523.71

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 523.71 ($7.04) and traded as low as GBX 495 ($6.65). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 495 ($6.65), with a volume of 162 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £250.86 million and a PE ratio of 12.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 512.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 523.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

In related news, insider Barry M. Olliff sold 11,285 shares of City of London Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.39), for a total value of £62,067.50 ($83,435.27). Also, insider Barry Aling acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 476 ($6.40) per share, with a total value of £238,000 ($319,935.48). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,064 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,200.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

