City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.67

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.67 and last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The stock has a market cap of $856.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in City Office REIT by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

