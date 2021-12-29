Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,233 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.64% of Civista Bancshares worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 355.2% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 138,900 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 10.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

CIVB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.73. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $371.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.93. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

