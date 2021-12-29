CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will announce $49.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.10 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $48.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $191.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.80 million to $191.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $203.00 million, with estimates ranging from $201.40 million to $204.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.64. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in CNB Financial by 97,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

