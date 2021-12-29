Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $69,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $73.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.24 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average is $75.07. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 664.00%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

