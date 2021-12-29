Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $384.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 679,017 shares of company stock worth $211,602,230.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 38.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Coinbase Global by 22.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,373 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $864,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Coinbase Global by 5.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,745 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.30. 43,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,551. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.77. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

