Comparing TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) & MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy 17.42% 4.19% 2.76% MV Oil Trust 93.78% N/A 87.81%

Risk and Volatility

TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TransGlobe Energy and MV Oil Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and MV Oil Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy $115.42 million 1.86 -$77.40 million $0.43 6.88 MV Oil Trust $6.79 million 14.73 $5.64 million N/A N/A

MV Oil Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransGlobe Energy.

Summary

TransGlobe Energy beats MV Oil Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing. The company was founded on August 6, 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

