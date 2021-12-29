Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Shares Down 11.3%

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) was down 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10.

About Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CCRDF)

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit and loan products. The company also provides securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services.

