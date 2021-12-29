CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.93

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.93 and traded as low as $3.18. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 421,072 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $48.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is -12.90%.

In related news, CEO David J. Schulte sold 50,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $1,234,974.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring sold 8,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $217,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.