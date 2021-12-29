Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.75

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.75 and traded as high as $9.77. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 516 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.