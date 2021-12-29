Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.67

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.67 and traded as low as C$4.62. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$4.71, with a volume of 287,910 shares.

CJR.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.40 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09. The firm has a market cap of C$981.41 million and a PE ratio of 5.69.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

