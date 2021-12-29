Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Cousins Properties worth $12,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $61,109,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $26,216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,695,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 621,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $15,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,883. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $40.66.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

