Critical Analysis: Lithium (LTUM) & Its Rivals

Lithium (OTCMKTS: LTUM) is one of 39 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lithium to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lithium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium N/A -100.23% -91.53% Lithium Competitors -71.20% -74.92% -13.01%

Volatility & Risk

Lithium has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium’s peers have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lithium and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Competitors 213 641 726 33 2.36

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 32.82%. Given Lithium’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lithium and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium N/A -$160,000.00 -26.68 Lithium Competitors $3.59 billion $365.85 million 3.28

Lithium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lithium. Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lithium peers beat Lithium on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Lithium Company Profile

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

