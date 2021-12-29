Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Trading Down 9.9%

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) shares fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.94 and last traded at C$5.00. 143,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 562,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.55.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

