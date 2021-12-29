Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.50.

CFR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of CFR opened at $126.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $139.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.16.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $21,407,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,549,000 after acquiring an additional 71,745 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,059,000 after acquiring an additional 71,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $7,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.