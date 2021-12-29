Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,817 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 184,043 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 434,151 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,996,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 242,377 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 205,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 145,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,222. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $66.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

In related news, Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $118,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

