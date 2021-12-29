De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $172.16

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.16 ($2.31) and traded as low as GBX 157.23 ($2.11). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 159.40 ($2.14), with a volume of 210,197 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81. The company has a market cap of £311.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 157.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 172.16.

About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

