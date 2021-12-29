Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 40,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 129,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 798,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

