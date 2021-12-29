Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.00

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 5,195.80 ($69.85), with a volume of 46712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,075 ($68.22).

DPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,960 ($53.23) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,400 ($59.15) to GBX 5,300 ($71.25) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,010.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,868.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 99.51.

In other news, insider Paul Sandland sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,828 ($64.90), for a total transaction of £191,188.80 ($257,008.74).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

