Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will report $109.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.56 million and the highest is $114.02 million. Denny’s posted sales of $80.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $400.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.00 million to $404.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $448.52 million, with estimates ranging from $444.60 million to $451.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DENN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $992.62 million, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Denny’s news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,143,000 after acquiring an additional 79,575 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 69.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,718,000 after acquiring an additional 33,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

