Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $290.85

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.85 ($3.91) and traded as low as GBX 274.35 ($3.69). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 279.30 ($3.75), with a volume of 1,400,790 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.62) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.44) to GBX 325 ($4.37) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.45) to GBX 367 ($4.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 396 ($5.32) to GBX 295 ($3.97) in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 333.71 ($4.49).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 276.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 290.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The firm has a market cap of £3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.58.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

