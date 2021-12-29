Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.49

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$64.49 and last traded at C$63.86, with a volume of 46183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$63.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOL. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$58.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total transaction of C$287,113.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,251 shares in the company, valued at C$6,517,515.77. Also, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total transaction of C$351,241.80. Insiders sold a total of 16,989 shares of company stock worth $977,355 over the last quarter.

Dollarama Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

