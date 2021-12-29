Don-key (DON) Trading 15.8% Lower This Week

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Don-key has a market capitalization of $13.98 million and approximately $482,956.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Don-key has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000766 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.72 or 0.00313619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,262,545 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

