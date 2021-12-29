Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Dover worth $19,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 10.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 9.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Dover by 79.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,007 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.08.

DOV stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.02. 316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $180.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

