DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will announce sales of $2.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.80 million. DURECT posted sales of $2.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $9.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 million to $9.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.79 million, with estimates ranging from $15.14 million to $26.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $210.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DURECT by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in DURECT by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in DURECT by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.