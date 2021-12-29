Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.25. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 117,832 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.
