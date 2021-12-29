eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,633 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $20,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in eBay by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 154,958 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 0.9% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.9% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,479 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,159,000 after buying an additional 17,176 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 4.3% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 36,349 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In other eBay news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,199,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,165 shares of company stock worth $6,202,131. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.