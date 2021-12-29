Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $54.29

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.29 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.69). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 51 ($0.69), with a volume of 777 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.47. The firm has a market cap of £42.19 million and a P/E ratio of -12.75.

About Ebiquity (LON:EBQ)

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. The Media segment helps advertisers to monitor and evaluate their agencies media buying performance; advises clients on management and selection of media agencies, setting media buying objectives, and the organization of media functions; and supports brand owners to ensure that agencies deliver services as contractually agreed.

